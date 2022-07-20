Tiruchirapalli

Defence civilian employees back call by trade unions against privatisation of banks 

Employees of Ordnance Factory and High Energy Projectile Factory affiliated to various trade unions have expressed solidarity with the call given by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions for opposing privatisation of banks and supporting the united struggle of bank employees and officers.

Opposing privatisation of core sectors of the economy such as railways, coal, defence and other Public Sector Undertakings, the employee unions of the two ordnance production units, which are now segments of Defence Public Sector Undertakings, adopted resolutions wishing success for the bank unions that have planned to stage a dharna before the Parliament on July 21, under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions (UBFU).

Employees affiliated to Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre, Trade Union Coordination Centre, SC/ST Employees Welfare Association, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Labour Progressive Federation, and United Trade Union Congress, besides independent sectoral federations and associations have expressed their support to the UBFU.

A statement issued by the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and sectoral federations and associations said it was important for banks that deal with huge public savings to be in public sector.

The deposits exceeding Rs. 165 lakh crore must be deployed in important and needy sectors, including agriculture, employment generation, poverty reduction, health and education, and women's empowerment. Private sector banks, on the other hand prioritised profits and not social needs of the country, the statement said.

