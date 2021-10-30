Defects detected in six school vehicles

30 October 2021 18:08 IST

Some defects were detected by Regional Transport Office personnel during a special school vehicle inspection at Kumbakonam on Saturday.

Only 74 vehicles out of the 141 vehicles registered as school vehicles with the RTO, Kumbakonam, were brought to the Government Mens’ College for inspection. Out of this 74 vehicles, some defects were found in six vehicles and notices issued directing the vehicle owners to rectify and produce them for re-inspection at the RTO office.

The school vehicles which have not been produced for inspection by the officials headed by the RTO, Mukkannan and the District Education Officer, Shanmuganathan, at the special inspection exercise, were directed to be produced for inspection at the RTO office, sources said.

Meanwhile, 325 vehicles were inspected by the officials in Thanjavur and 238 in Pattukottai on October 30. The inspection of school vehicles in Thanjavur was supervised by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Superintendent of Police C. Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni.