Defeat AIADMK-led front to protect T.N.: CPI

Tiruchi

Communist Party of India State Secretary R. Mutharasan on Thursday said that the AIADMK-BJP front should be defeated in the forthcoming Assembly elections to protect the welfare of Tamil Nadu and the people.

Campaigning in support of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidates here, Mr. Mutharasan accused the Narendra Modi government of acting against the policy of secularism. He also alleged that the BJP was instigating violence to achieve their short-term political gains and accused the ruling AIADMK government of supporting such acts.

Terming the upcoming election as a political war, Mr. Mutharasan claimed that the DMK and its alliance partners were fighting to protect the welfare of the State and the people. Dubbing the BJP as a snake and the AIADMK as a frog, he said the snake had gobbled the frog . The AIADMK chapter was over long ago, he claimed. Appealing to the electorate to reject the AIADMK-led front, Mr. Mutharasan called upon them to defeat that alliance. He said the DMK-led alliance partners had demanded that a sum of ₹5,000 be given to those whose livelihood were affected owing to COVID-19. However, the AIADMK regime gave only ₹1,000.