Defacement of public spaces remains a concern

December 27, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.Ganesan

Defacement of public spaces with wall writings and posters continues unchecked in many parts of the city despite the sporadic measures initiated by the Tiruchi City Corporation against such practice.

While the Corporation has embarked on a beautification drive involving volunteers and sponsors to decorate some of the public walls with colourful paintings, political parties, traders’ organisations and advertisers continue to paint the town red with wall writings and posters in various other places.

In recent days, the Tiruchi Corporation has taken up beautification drives on the walls of the road over bridges at TVS Tollgate and Mannarpuram. The idea was not only to beautify the places but also to prevent defacing of public walls, Corporation officials say.

But defacement of public spaces has gone unnoticed in several other places, complain residents. The retaining walls of road over bridges on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road at Ariyamangalam and other places around the city have turned vantage advertising space.

“The Srirangam road overbridge, the Kollidam bridge and even the ramparts of the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple have been subjected to defacement. The practice has increased in recent months,” says Suresh Venkatachalam, president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam. The black and white stripes painted as a road safety measure on the retaining walls of the bridges are completely effaced, he observed.

In a welcome measure, the Corporation has notified designated spots for pasting posters in each zone. Bill boards have been erected at vantage points for advertisers to put up their posters. But such measures have limited success and need to be extended to cover the entire city, says R.Gopal, a resident.

“The focus is largely on the prominent locations in the city. The Corporation has to extend such measures to all parts of the city and prevent defacement of public spaces. Violators should be punished and the money spent for repainting the walls should be collected from them,” says Mr.Venkatachalam.

