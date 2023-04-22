Defacement of public spaces continues to challenge Tiruchi Corporation

April 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

Rampant poster culture continues to deface public spaces in the city, despite Tiruchi Corporation’s efforts to curb the menace.

Although the civic body’s measures to prevent poster culture by setting up designated spots for pasting posters and undertaking beautification drives have borne fruit to some extent, defacement of public spaces continues unchecked in some places around the city.

The walls of the road over bridges on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road near Senthaneerpuram, government and private buildings near the Central bus stand, Cantonment, Palakarai, Thillai Nagar, and Woraiyur are some of the areas where the menace persists. “Some of the prime locations in the city are still subjected to defacement, and the civic body should take stringent measures to prevent violations,” said R. Saravanan, a city resident.

To prevent the defacing of public properties, beautification drives have been taken up on some of the public spaces, including walls of the road over bridges at Thennur, Mannarpuram and TVS Tollgate, and the Aristo bridge, with graffiti and decorative lights using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. While private advertisers and political parties continue to damage public spaces with wall writings and posters in many parts of the city.

Corporation has also notified dedicated spots to put up posters in each zone by erecting billboards at vantage points for advertisers to put up their posters. The initiative aims to provide an alternative solution to defacing public places and to ensure the livelihood of the workers involved in the wall poster business.

Meanwhile, officials have intensified the drive to remove wall posters from flyover pillars, under-bridges and public walls to safeguard beautification projects. The sanitation department has allocated one hour every day to remove the posters, and around 15 workers are engaged per ward.

According to the officials, the mass cleaning drive has evoked a favourable response in keeping the beautified area free from posters. “Currently, there are five advertisement points for each zone, and more such designated spots would come up soon. A penalty of ₹1,000 would be levied on those who deface public places instead of using the designated spots provided for advertisements,” said a senior Corporation official.