Deepavali shops are here, so are the rains

With four days left for Deepavali, people from different parts of the district and neighbouring areas make a beeline to the commercial areas in Tiruchi for shopping.

Expecting brisk business, a large number of seasonal ready-made garment traders have set up shops on pavements. But the traders are keeping their fingers crossed in view of the rain forecast for the next three days.

Tiruchi has been a favourite destination for seasonal traders to sell dress materials, ready-made garments, inner garments, bedsheets and bed covers in the days prior to Deepavali. Thousands of people throng the commercial streets to indulge in last minute shopping.

There are those who wait till Deepavali eve to buy ready-made garments at cheap rates. According to market sources, more than 5,000 traders from different parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal have arrived in Tiruchi and set up pavement shops.

‘Deepavali’ shops have sprung on N.S.B Road, Nandi Koil Street, Big Bazaar Street, Chinnakadai Street, Super Bazaar, Singarathope and other areas. It is expected that at least 5,000 more traders will arrive in Tiruchi on Thursday to transact business in the two days prior to Deepavali.

Among all places, the NSB Road has emerged as the most sought commercial street for establishing ‘Deepavali’ shops. There are traders who paid ₹2 lakh for 25 sqft space on pavements on NSB Road to set up the shops.

According to sources, several pavement traders on NSB road, who regularly transact business by occupying public space, have “rented out” the spaces to seasonal traders exploiting the situation.

More than 3,000 temporary shops are expected to come up on Friday and Saturday in Super Bazaar and Town Hall.

However, the sales seem to be dull so far this season except last Sunday. Moreover, the rain forecast for the next three days has dampened the spirit of traders.

“We have set up temporary shops by availing loan from money lenders at extraordinary rate of interest. But business is so dull. The rain is also playing spoilsport. We are worried over the prospect of business in the next four days due to heavy rain forecast,” says M. Balasubramanian, a seasonal trader of Tiruchi.