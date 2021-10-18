Deepavali sale launched at Co-optex

Tiruchi

18 October 2021 19:18 IST

A sales target of ₹3.50 crore has been set for the two Co-optex outlets in Tiruchi this year for the Deepavali festival season.

Launching the special 30 % discount sales on Monday at the Pothigai Co-optex outlet, Collector S. Sivarasu said that a varied variety of new designs and techniques have been implemented by the artisans to keep up with the changing trends. Handloom sarees made in Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Arani, Thanjavur and blankets, bedsheets, shirts, nighties, bedspreads, pillows were on sale as per the discount offered.

Advertising

Advertising

Last year, the two outlets had clocked sales of ₹1.74 crore, he said, helping out many artisans who had suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Co-optex has also introduced a savings scheme - ‘Kanavu Nanavu’ wherein the customer must pay a fixed EMI amount for 10 months, while Co-optex would complete the payment for the 11th and 12th month. After the scheme matures at the end of the year, customers would be able to purchase clothes and can also avail an additional 20% discount.

In Karur, Collector T. Prabhushankar launched the special Deepavali sale at the showroom in the district. The sales target for this year was set at ₹1 crore.

Speaking at the event, the Collector urged government employees and the general public to purchase handloom products to help improve the livelihood of the weavers.