ADVERTISEMENT

Deepavali gifts distributed

Published - October 26, 2024 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Around 1,000 sanitary workers under Thanjavur Corporation limits received Deepavali gifts on Saturday.

Dress material and footwear were distributed to the sanitary workers, according to Gopuram Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, which gave away the gifts in association with Thambiran Trust and philanthropists. The workers were also provided food on the occasion.

Thanjavur Corporation officials, police officials, political and apolitical dignitaries attended the event and praised the sanitary workers for their service to society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US