Deepavali gifts distributed

Published - October 26, 2024 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Around 1,000 sanitary workers under Thanjavur Corporation limits received Deepavali gifts on Saturday.

Dress material and footwear were distributed to the sanitary workers, according to Gopuram Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, which gave away the gifts in association with Thambiran Trust and philanthropists. The workers were also provided food on the occasion.

Thanjavur Corporation officials, police officials, political and apolitical dignitaries attended the event and praised the sanitary workers for their service to society.

