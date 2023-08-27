HamberMenu
Deduction of TDS on PLI maturity resented

August 27, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Former Central Committee Members of SBSU has urged the Central government to withdraw the levy of tax deducted at source and the GST on the maturity amount of rupees one lakh and above disbursed to the postal life insurance policy holders at the time of maturity.

A resolution to this effect was passed at an Executive Committee meeting held at the All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) campus, Thanjavur on Sunday wherein the Association pointed out that levy of 5 percent tax on the maturity amount of ₹ 1 lakh and above and 7% as GST would annul the objective of the PLI implemented by the British on February 1, 1884.

Withdrawal of TDS and GST on PLI maturity amount would be of immense help to more than 50 lakh subscribers most of whom were farmers, village artisans, farmhands and poor.

It also demanded the withdrawal of the existing practice of levying fines for not maintaining minimum balance amounts in savings bank accounts in public sector banks. Setting up of Bank Dispensaries in all district headquarters towns was the other demand put forth by the association, according to an official release.

