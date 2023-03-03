Dedication shown by police personnel has made Tamil Nadu a haven of peace: DGP

March 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force C. Sylendra Babu said on Friday that Tamil Nadu has remained a haven of peace due to the dedication shown by police personnel while discharging their duties in combating crimes and due to sustained action against anti-social elements.

The State has not seen caste or religious violence, incidents of police firing, deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor and no crime breaking out in any particular area in recent times. No incidents took place that posed a threat to the people, Mr. Sylendra Babu told reporters after inaugurating the State-level police meet on athletics, cycling and kho kho at Tiruchi.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu Police had initiated action against anti-social elements all over the State, DGP Sylendra Babu said many of them were arrested. Some anti-social elements who were found hiding in Punjab and Haryana were also arrested and cases against them were being revived, he said.

The Tamil Nadu police had raided some finance companies which had cheated lakhs of people and confiscated computers besides freezing their bank accounts and properties. Those who ran such companies had fled to Dubai, Mr.Sylendra Babu said, adding that the Tamil Nadu Police had sought the assistance of the Interpol in bringing them back to India.

Replying to a query whether the territorial limits of the Tiruchi Police Commissionerate would be expanded, Mr. Sylendra Babu said the expansion of police Commissionerates such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Hosur was a challenge since new industries and new residential localities were coming up.

The Chief Minister had given instructions to set up three new police stations in Coimbatore in the aftermath of the “cylinder blast” and one new station in Madurai. Based on requirements, Tiruchi would also get new police stations in the near future, the DGP said.

To another query, he said good progress has been made in the murder case of K. N. Ramajeyam, brother of Minister K. N. Nehru. The DGP said the Crime Branch CID was carrying out investigation in the right direction in the Vengaivayal incident in Pudukottai district where unknown persons had mixed faeces in an overhead tank that supplied water to Adi Dravidar families.