Dedicated training area for NCC activities sought

24 July 2021 20:25 IST

TIRUCHI

The Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Tiruchi Colonel C. Elavarasan on Friday met the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and requested him to allot land for NCC here. During the meeting, Colonel Elavarasan stressed that 7,000 NCC cadets belonging to Tiruchi district would benefit if a dedicated training area was made available.

A press release issued by the NCC authorities here said that NCC Tiruchi was facing acute shortage of training area, non availability of firing range and office accommodation.

The NCC was recently allotted a Flying simulator and a Small Arm Firing simulator. The NCC was finding it difficult to adjust in the existing accommodation.

The release further said Minister Nehru agreed to the proposal for a dedicated training area for NCC and told the NCC Group Commander that he had passed necessary instruction to the district administration to allot land near G Corner.