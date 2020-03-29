Dedicated numbers for stress management

The district administration has dedicated two mobile numbers to offer stress management advice for people under home quarantine to avoid contracting COVID-19. Counselling would also be extended to family members.

The numbers 9486067686 and 9494121297 would be in live mode round-the-clock and the stress management advice would be given by psychiatrist, psychiatric nurse and social worker.

Those who had returned to the district from foreign countries were put under home quarantine as per government advice keeping in mind the welfare of the entire community. An official release said the scientific reason for home quarantine would also be explained while providing stress management advice.