Decorative statues come up as part of beautification drive

28 January 2021 19:42 IST

Civic body and Poompuhar join hands for the ₹97 lakh project

In a beautification drive undertaken by the Tiruchi City Corporation in association with the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation ( Poompuhar), decorative statues are to be erected at important junctions in the city. The work, undertaken under the Smart Cities Mission involves setting up of statues depicting various aspects of life, art and culture.

The work to make the statues was handed over to Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, better known as Poompuhar. Some of the statues, made of fibre and concrete will be set up in islands and junctions in the city. The first of five such statues has been set up on the Chettipalam Bridge near the MGR statue on Bharathidasan Salai. Four galloping horses have been installed in a 25-metre space. Work to set up a decorative base, including laying of tiles is under way.

A statue of two fish will be set up on Shastri Road, at the junction near Thennur Bridge, a peacock with its feathers unfurled is planned at Anna Nagar Main Road, while a pair of Karagattam dancers will be set up at the Thillai Nagar main road and Keezha Chathiram Road junction. While four of the five decorative statues have been delivered, the fish statue is yet to come, senior officials of the civic body said.

The cost of the work is estimated at ₹97 lakh, and will be completed by February, they added.