Decomposed body of missing man found near Perambalur

March 17, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A man who went missing a few days ago was found dead close to the Aranarai tank near Perambalur on Friday.

Police said the deceased J. Mathiazhagan, 21, of Aranarai had left home on March 10 and did not return. A man missing case was registered at the Perambalur police station on a complaint from Mathiazhagan’s brother. He is said to have left his home after reportedly being chided by his father when he returned under an inebriated state, said the police. 

The sources said the decomposed body of Madhiazhagan was found near the Aranarai tank. The body has been sent for post mortem to the Government Hospital, Perambalur. The Perambalur Police are investigating.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

