Declining trend in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tiruchi

4,505 fresh cases and 45 deaths in central region

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts, which have been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, saw a welcome decline on Saturday.

The central region on Saturday reported 4,505 fresh cases against 5,057 reported on Friday. A total of 45 deaths were reported in the region with all eight districts reporting at least one death.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths with 11 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Nagapattinam came a close second with 10, while Karur reported eight. Five deaths were recorded in Ariyalur, four each in Pudukottai and Thanjavur, two in Tiruvarur and one in Perambalur.

Tiruchi district reported a substantial dip in the number of cases on Saturday. As many as 1,099 patients tested positive in the district against Friday’s tally of 1,287 cases. On Wednesday, the district had reported over 1,700 cases. However, intensive care beds were at capacity in most hospitals, including private ones, in the district.

According to the bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, there were only 14 vacant ICU beds. However, since the opening up of over 150 new beds at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, 102 oxygen-support beds were available in the district.

“Quick measures were taken to increase the bed capacity in the district. With arrangements being done at a fast pace, oxygen supply, too, will soon be sufficient," a senior official at Tiruchi GH said.

Meanwhile, 118 patients were discharged from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

In Thanjavur, 737 patients reported positive, a dip over the last few days. The district too had a shortage of ICU facilities. Only 21 ICU beds were vacant on Saturday, according to the bulletin.

Nagapattinam also reported a slight dip with 613 fresh cases, while similar trends were also reported in Tiruvarur with 563 fresh cases. Nagapattinam had only 11 vacant ICU beds, while Tiruvarur had none.

Karur district, however, reported an increase with 527 patients reporting COVID-19 positive. The increase in cases in the district was also reflected in the number of vacant beds with only two ICU beds and six oxygen-support beds vacant.

Pudukottai reported 343 fresh cases, Perambalur 307 and Ariyalur 256. Bed vacancy in the districts too was minimal. Pudukottai had five vacant ICU beds, Perambalur 15 and Ariyalur one.