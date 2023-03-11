Declare Thirumarugal as separate revenue taluk, say MLA, residents

March 11, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

As the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly begins on March 20, residents of Thirumarugal Panchayat Union in Nagapattinam district await the decision of the State government on their long pending demand to declare Thirumarugal a separate revenue taluk.

Residents of Thirumarugal and its adjoining villages have been demanding for a while that the area be declared a separate taluk by bifurcating it from the existing Nagapattinam taluk.

S. Rajasekar, a resident of Thirumarugal, says the people from Thirumarugal and its adjoining villages travel nearly 30 km to reach Nagapattinam. The situation poses a risk, particularly during an emergency, in availing health services as the nearest Government Hospital is at Nagapattinam.

Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Sha Navas told The Hindu that the population of 39 villages that fell under the Thirumarugal Panchayat Union was more than a lakh, as the 2011 census recorded nearly 87,500 residents. More than 70% of people in the villages were agricultural labourers and small and marginal farmers.

Since there was no higher educational institution in the area, students had to travel to other areas for their studies, he said and added that a separate taluk would pave the way for developmental activities such as government hospitals and educational institutions to come up at Thirumarugal. The demand was submitted to Nagapattinam Collector as a part of the ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalvar’ initiative.

Mr. Sha Navas said he had taken up the demand with Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran recently and the Minister had promised to consider it on a priority basis.