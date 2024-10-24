Decks cleared for Tiruchi airport runway expansion as district administration gives the go head to AAI

The runway expansion at the Tiruchi international Airport, which has been hanging fire for several years, is poised to take off with the district administration granting “enter upon permission” to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on 255.2 acres of land acquired by the State government so far.

The airport authorities received an official communication from the district administration in this regard last week, said sources.

Of the 512.5 acres of land required for the project, 345.6 acres is to be acquired by the State government. The remaining 166.9 acres belongs to the Ministry of Defence and is expected to be transferred soon. A little over 90 acres of State government land and 166.9 acres of defence land would have to be handed over by the State authorities to the AAI.

The existing length of the runway is 2,423 metres and it has to be extended by another 1,500 metres to enable smooth landing and take off of wide-bodied aircraft.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said the airport authorities had been given the “go ahead” to commence the work following acquisition of sizeable portion of land. The remaining portion of land belonging to the State government was expected to be acquired in a couple of months, he added.

Airport Director G. Gopalakrishnan said following the ‘enter upon permission’ granted by the district administration, the initial work of fixing of the boundary would have to be done in coordination with the State government authorities. The airport and revenue officials inspected the acquired portion of land recently. Estimates would have to be prepared for the construction of a boundary wall which required a lot of planning before launching the actual work, Mr. Gopalakrishnan added.

The non-metro Tiruchi international airport has more international flight operations every day as compared to domestic services. Tiruchi has direct flight connectivity to Colombo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat.