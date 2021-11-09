Decks cleared for resumption of construction of junction road overbridge

Highways Dept. granted permission to complete project on defence land

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday has granted ‘working permission’ to the State Highways Department for construction of the remaining portion of the incomplete road over bridge near the Railway Junction on a piece of its land in the city, ending years of stalemate over the issue.

In a communication addressed to the Chief of the Army Staff and the Director General, Defence Estates, Sanjay Sharma, Under Secretary, Ministry of Defence, conveyed the sanction of grant of working permission by the President to the Highways on the Defence land measuring 0.663 acres in lieu of ‘equal value infrastructure’ (EVI).

The Highways Department would be required to create the EVI in lieu of the land valued at about ₹8.45 crore. The Ministry has also laid out of a set of other terms and conditions for the transfer.

Authorities in the Highways Department, district administration, elected representatives and activists heaved a collective sigh of relief as news of the grant of permission trickled down on Tuesday evening.

Expressing happiness over the grant of permission, Tiruchi MP Su.Thirunavukkarasar pointed out that the project had been hanging fire for several years now. “I am happy to have fulfilled one of my important election promises,” he said recalling the efforts he had taken to get the land transferred.

Sources in the Highways Department said that the next stage would be to finalise the modalities of the creation of EVI. The Department would call for fresh tenders to complete the bridge.

The original contract for the project was terminated by the department due to the delay in getting the Defence land. A re-tender called by the Department earlier in December 2020 in anticipation of getting the land was cancelled subsequently. The remaining portion of the ROB would be completed within six months from the date of taking possession of the land, the sources said.

Land acquisition issues had stalled the construction of the ROB for more than four years. The first stage of the bridge was scheduled to be completed by February 2017 and the second by 2019.

Nearly 90% of the first stage of the project has been completed but for the Chennai arm of the bridge, which needs to be connected to a new approach road to be laid across the Defence land. The Chennai arm is the final segment of the first stage of the project. Despite several attempts to take up the issue with successive Defence Ministers and several rounds of talks between the State and Centre, stalemate had persisted over the land transfer.

Only upon getting the piece of the Defence land that the first stage of the multi-level ROB, which is to be built in two stages, can be completed. After its completion, the old narrow bridge would be dismantled for the construction of second stage of project.