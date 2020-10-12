Decks cleared for govt. to send nominee for V-C search panel

12 October 2020 17:58 IST

Process initiated for selection of new Vice-Chancellor to BDU

Bharathidasan University has forwarded the names of Syndicate and Senate nominees for the Vice-Chancellor Search Committee to the Department of Higher Education, paving the way for the government to nominate its member to the panel.

The Syndicate had recently nominated S. Mohan, a retired professor of Alagappa University, to the three-member panel. A former head of the Education Department, Mr. Mohan was unanimously elected as nominee at a special meeting of the Syndicate earlier this month. Last week, the former Registrar of Madurai Kamaraj University, V. Alagappan, was unanimously elected as Senate nominee.

Once the government’s nominee is appointed, the panel will hold its sitting, which will be followed by release of advertisements calling for applications from eligible candidates.

Unlike earlier occasions, when the process of formation of VC search panels were delayed inordinately to the extent of even a year or more, the process has been initiated in time to enable posting of the new vice-chancellor coinciding with the end of the tenure of the incumbent, P. Manisankar, on January 7, 2021.

After scrutiny, the panel will shortlist 10 applications and finally recommend three names to the Governor-Chancellor for the post.

In recent instances, the office of the Chancellor has set a healthy precedent by selecting the candidate quickly on getting the search panel’s recommendation, university sources said.