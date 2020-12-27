Decision to permit New Year celebration evokes mixed response

While the Puducherry government’s decision to permit New Year celebration with adherence to COVID-19 safety norms has been welcomed by the trading community, it has not gone down well with some sections of the public.

Since Tamil Nadu has banned the celebration in public places, Karaikal, in all probability, will draw people in droves from neighbouring districts. Controlling the spread of COVID-19 will be a difficult proposition in such a situation, said V.R. Dhanaseelane, president, Karaikal District Citizens and Rail Users' Welfare Association.

There will be a spurt in movement of people from Tamil Nadu into Karaikal for purchase of liquor on New Year Eve, Mr. Dhanaseelane apprehended.

The absence of medical infrastructure to tackle spread of COVID-19 is a cause for huge concern, said S. Anandkumar, president, India Against Corruption, Karaikal.

In the backdrop of the outbreak of a new strain of COVID-19 virus, the failure of authorities to establish a facility for RT-PCR test is deplorable, he added.

Meanwhile, the trading section has welcomed the government’s decision.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the decision to permit New Year revelry. Karaikal economy is mostly dependent on trade with customers inTamil Nadu. Also, other than trade and service sector, there is no other source of revenue for the Puducherry government,” A. Muthaiya, president, Karaikal Chamber of Commerce.

Even in the case of the new strain of the virus, the control measures remain the same. “The need for additional thrust on safety protocol is understandable, but the obstruction of trade for an indefinite period citing this reason on a perennial basis does not make sense,” Mr. Muthaiya said.

The police department seems to be prepared to tackle the situation and does not expect much movement of people from Tamil Nadu.

“We do not anticipate large gatherings in Karaikal for New Year celebration,” Senior Superintendent of Police Niharika Bhatt said.