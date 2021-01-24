Decision to bring back garbage bins, a welcome one: residents

Tiruchi

24 January 2021 22:08 IST

The decision of the Tiruchi Corporation to restore bins on the streets for garbage collection has been welcomed by the residents.

This has been a long-felt demand of the public. Henceforth, residents will be free from the trouble of waiting for the waste-collection vans, and can discard the garbage in the bins at their convenience, S. Pushpavanam, Secretary of Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, said.

Similarly, the Corporation can collect the garbage as and when the vehicles are available. This practice has been there for long in developed countries, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The council was prepared to supply garbage bags free of cost to residents. The council had, during 2015, made a suggestion for use of vehicles with GPS tracking facility to track the garbage vans. Inner roads that have become mini dumpyards requires attention on a priority basis, Mr. Pushpavanam said.

There must be a sustained and continuous mechanism to keep the town clean, Thirumeni. J of

Cantonment said, citing the instance of a heap of garbage lying uncleared in Raja Colony 4th cross road, for the past few months

The garbage bins that were placed at strategic locations were removed a few years back for enforcing the system of collecting the garbage from the residents' door with a good intention.

But, the implementation has been a failure, as many workers involved in collecting garbage were not courteous towards the residents.

In such a situation, the residents had no other go but to throw the garbage on the roadsides, Mr. Thirumeni pointed out.