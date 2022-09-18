Decision taken on ‘Thalakattu Vari’ at peace committee meeting

A peace committee meeting convened, as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the High Court, by the Ponnamaravathi Tahsildar in the district on Saturday decided to collect ‘Thalakattu Vari’ from those in the village who had married from other community, for the Bagavathy Amman temple festival that is usually held in the Tamil month ‘Panguni’.

The meeting that lasted over two and a half hours at the Ponnamaravathi taluk office was attended by a group of villagers, police and revenue officials, with Tahsildar K. Prakash presiding. It was decided that ‘Thalakattu Vari’ will be collected from those who had married from other castes without being neglected, for participation of all in the temple festival.

The complaint was that ‘Thalakattu Vari’ mobilised for the temple festival from every family at Nallur village was not being collected from about 25 persons who had married from other communities. One of them had filed a petition in this regard in the High Court.