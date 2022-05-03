Decision on building service lanes along Thanjavur Highway within a month, says Minister

Junction ROB work to resume shortly

A decision on whether to build service lanes or an elevated corridor along the city stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway would be taken within a month in consultation with the Chief Minister, State Highways Minister E.V. Velu said here on Tuesday.

With the residents’ welfare associations and traders bodies making conflicting demands – the former pressing for building service lanes and the traders suggesting an elevated corridor – the government would assess the situation and study the feasibility of the options in consultation with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before arriving at a decision.

“Whatever the decision, it will be taken within a month,” he said after inspecting the stretch along with State Ministers K. N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and other elected representatives and officials.

“Once a decision is made, the State government will take it up with the Centre. Either way, the work has to be executed by NHAI,’ Mr. Velu observed. However, Mr. Velu claimed if service lanes were to be built, the State government would have to shell out ₹1,500-₹2,000 crore towards land acquisition.

Junction ROB

Mr.Velu also disclosed that work to complete the incomplete road over bridge near the railway junction in the city would begin soon. Construction of the bridge was suspended over the past few years pending transfer of about 0.663 acres of land owned by the Ministry of Defence. Nearly 90% of the first stage of the project had been completed but for the Chennai arm of the bridge, which needs to be connected to a new approach road to be laid across the Defence land.

A few months ago, the Ministry of Defence granted ‘working permission’ to the State Highways Department for construction of the remaining portion of the ROB in lieu of ‘equal value infrastructure’ (EVI). “The memorandum of understanding [with the Defence Estates Office paving the way for the transfer] will be signed later this week. The work will begin soon and completed within three months,” Mr. Velu said.

Link Road

Mr. Velu said that ₹77.15 lakh had been sanctioned for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for building a link road between Cantonment (near MGR Roundabout) and Sunnambukaranpatti along the Uyyakondan River. The road was being planned to decongest the narrow Vayalur Road, which has witnessed huge increase in traffic volume over the past few years.

Mr. Velu, who chaired a meeting with officials and elected representatives and also visited project sites in the city during the day, listed the projects lined up by the Highways Department for the district and asserted that Tiruchi would see a change for the better within the next two or three years.

He pointed out DPRs were being prepared for building three elevated corridors between Chathiram Bus Stand and railway junction; Head Post Office and Court Roundabout; and Odathurai and Mallachipuram. A detailed project report was also being prepared for construction of a new bridge across the Cauvery in the city.

Answering a query, Mr.Velu said the Highways Department was all set to introduce an internal audit system to check irregularities in execution of works. Strict action would be taken if bills were paid to contractors before execution of works, he said citing the recent instance of suspension of nine officials with respect to a complaint from Karur. Show cause notice would be issued and the contractors would be blacklisted. Stern action will be taken if road works were executed without milling.