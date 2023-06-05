June 05, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A plea to decentralise the issue of disability certificates to avail the benefits of various schemes implemented by the Central and State governments has emerged from differently abled persons and their associations as the attempt recently made in this regard at the Government Hospital, Pattukottai, was successful.

Inquiries revealed that during the fag end of May, arrangements were made by the authorities of the Government Hospital at Pattukottai for issuance of the disability certificates to the differently abled persons applying for or renewing their train ticket booking eligibility card and as well as to make them eligible for the concessional travel extended to them in the State transport corporations.

The hospital authorities announced that these certificates would be issued to applicants every Friday and it was received well by the differently abled persons residing in and around Pattukottai who hitherto had to approach the District Government Headquarters hospital at Kumbakonam every year, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a dozen differently-abled persons have reportedly availed of this service as their journey to the northern end of Thanjavur district was dispensed with.

Meanwhile, the Differently Abled Persons Welfare Association based at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam has called upon the State government to direct the District Administrations to conduct grievance meetings to hear and attend the grievances or petitions relating to the issues faced by the differently abled persons, without fail.

In a petition addressed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the association president, Sundara Vimalanathan, said that though there was a Government Order directing the district administrations to conduct the grievance meetings once in two months such meetings were seldom conducted in many districts.

Pleading for the conduct of differently-abled persons grievance meetings as monthly events such as monthly agriculture, pensioners and other meetings, he urged the State government to ensure that district-level inspection visits be conducted by the senior officials of the Differently Abled Persons Welfare Department.

He also exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to make sure that the four percent reservation for differently abled students in both government and private educational institution admissions as per the Differently Abled Persons Welfare Act, 2016 was adhered to.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.