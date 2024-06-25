Decanting station raising a stink, say joggers, walkers around Anna Stadium

City residents who for their daily walks and jogs around the Anna Stadium in the city complain of a severe stench rising from the nearby sewage decanting station as the collection wells were open and inadequately treated.

The area has been designed for walking and jogging exercises, with trees planted along the sides to make the area more inviting, in spite of which the stench from the decanting station is a major put off as the sewage is not properly treated to remove bad odour, said walkers.

Officials from the Tiruchi Corporation say that a majority of the pumping happens in the early morning hours from 7 am to 10 am, which is when many people come to exercise around the stadium.

“The roundabout area was paved especially for exercising, but the Corporation could have pre-planned it. If the walking area was established before, then we can ask the decanting station to be removed, but since it was established afterwards, we have to put up with it,” said C. Vignesh, a jogger who visits the area for exercising.

Corporation officials say that the decanting station at Anna Stadium has a capacity to handle around 20 million litres per day (MLD).

The sewage which comes to the pumping station is pre-treated with an odour-removing solution. There are 60 outlets for the solution to drip into the sewage in the pumping station, with eight outlets in the collection well alone, while the rest are placed at the screen chamber, grit chamber, and pumping well.

Around two litres of the odour-removing solution are dissolved in 10 litres of water and drip-fed through pipes lining the collection well. The solution is made up of a “consortium of Bacillus bacteria” that help neutralise the foul odour.

“Using the solution is just a stop-gap solution. The collection wells will need to be fitted with a carbon-filtration system to neutralise the odour that come from the wells. This will be rolled out in the coming phases, where odour-stopping mechanism has been given special attention. I have instructed the field staff to increase quantity of odour-removing solution used.” said K. S. Balasubramaniam, Executive Engineer, Tiruchi Corporation.

