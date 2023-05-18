ADVERTISEMENT

Decades-old banyan tree transplanted

May 18, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A five decades old banyan tree, that was hindering the road widening project in Thanjavur, was transplanted at the District Collectorate campus on Thursday.

Inquiries reveal that the well-grown tree stood in the way of the widening of M.G.M Road. Instead of removing the tree entirely, the Highways Department decided to transplant the decades-old tree to a safe place.

Finally, it was decided to transplant this tree at the District Collectorate campus. The tree branches were chopped off and the main trunk that was seven feet in height with its roots was transplanted on Thursday at the Collectorate campus, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US