Decades-old banyan tree transplanted

May 18, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A five decades old banyan tree, that was hindering the road widening project in Thanjavur, was transplanted at the District Collectorate campus on Thursday.

Inquiries reveal that the well-grown tree stood in the way of the widening of M.G.M Road. Instead of removing the tree entirely, the Highways Department decided to transplant the decades-old tree to a safe place.

Finally, it was decided to transplant this tree at the District Collectorate campus. The tree branches were chopped off and the main trunk that was seven feet in height with its roots was transplanted on Thursday at the Collectorate campus, sources said.

