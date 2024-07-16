Decade-old shopping complex around Thirunallar temple remains deserted

Despite being built a decade ago, 20 shops alongside the Thirunallar Dharbaranyeswaraswamy Temple’s Nalankulam and a dedicated shopping complex nearby remain unused.

Mismanagement by the Tourism Department and the Hindu Religious Institutions and Wakfs Departments of the Puducherry Union Government, coupled with a lack of interest from potential shopkeepers, are said to be the primary reasons for this.

In 2014, the then Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy inaugurated these facilities on December 10. They are located near Nalankulam and were developed under the Thirunallar Temple Development Project.

Former Minister R. Kamalakannan pointed out that lack of a trustee board for the Thirunallar Temple over the past 40 years is a major factor in temple-oriented projects not making any progress. He said: “The unique and unfortunate state of the internationally famous Thirunallar Temple is that it doesn’t have a trustee board to pressure bureaucrats. Successive governments have ignored this issue. The infrastructure dedicated to the public has never been opened. Pilgrims from around the world visit the place, but seeing these unused projects casts a negative light on Karaikal and harms tourism.”

“Families previously lived alongside the temple pond. When they were evicted, they were promised shops. However, only 20 of the required 36 shops were built. People are reluctant to occupy these shops, fearing that the rest of the shops will never be constructed. Similarly, the shopping complex, intended to promote tourism, remains closed as both the temple and tourism departments say they are understaffed,” said Pon. Panneerselvam, general secretary of the Thirunallar Town Development Society.

Thirunallar MLA P.R. Siva told The Hindu that a tender for the remaining 16 shops will be issued shortly, and efforts will be made to ensure all 36 shops are utilised. The shopping complex, originally intended to house a tourist information centre and shops to boost the local economy, has been neglected by subsequent governments. It will now temporarily be used by the School Education Department as a central kitchen until it can serve its intended purpose.

“The 20 shops were built at a cost of ₹1.7 crore and the shopping complex at ₹2.75 crore,” he added.

Officials from the Karaikal district administration cited understaffing in the tourism department and mentioned that proposals to fill vacancies had been sent to various government bodies to ensure proper management of such projects.