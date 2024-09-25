Debate over purse seine nets sparks controversy in coastal delta districts

The use of purse seine nets has once again sparked controversy in the coastal villages of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal.

Previously banned, these nets were permitted with restrictions by the Supreme Court in January 2023, after fishermen from Mayiladuthurai filed a petition. Fishing is allowed twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from 12 to 200 nautical miles (nm).

Tensions flared recently when mechanised boats from Poompuhar allegedly caught several tonnes of fish using purse seine nets close to the shore, violating the 12 nm limit. Critics argue that this method catches all fish, including juveniles, affecting small-scale fishermen who use country boats.

Further exacerbating the situation, 37 fishermen from Poompuhar were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on September 22 for allegedly trespassing and fishing with purse seine nets.

On Tuesday, fishermen from Nagapattinam and a section of fishermen Karaikal passed a resolution condemning the use of purse seine nets across the three districts and vowed to report any violations to authorities. However, fishermen from Mayiladuthurai did not attend the meeting, insisting it should have been held in their district.

Opinions remain divided. Fishermen from Karaikal, governed by Puducherry Union Territory and exempt from the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, argue that their geographical proximity allows them to continue using the nets.

K. Gajendran, a fishermen leader from Karaikal, says: “Purse seine nets beyond 20 nautical miles are not an issue, but authorities should act if they are used near the shore, which harms smaller fishermen. A complete ban is unacceptable as some depend on these nets for their livelihood.”

R.M.P. Rajendra Nattar, president, Indian National Fishermen Union, has urged the government to convene a conference with key fishing villages to develop a plan for phasing out purse seine nets while ensuring that livelihoods are protected. He has also called for strict enforcement from the police, fisheries, and revenue departments.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi has issued warning to those violating regulations on purse seine nets, and officials confirm that most of this fishing occurs in Mayiladuthurai, where many boats are unregistered. A smaller number of mechanised boats from Nagapattinam too are involved. Authorities are in discussion with fishermen and closely monitoring any breaches of the rules.