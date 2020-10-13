Deaths due to COVID-19 under check: Thanjavur Collector

Deaths due to novel coronavirus has been brought under check in Thanjavur district, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Disclosing this to reporters at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday after distributing appointment letters to 21 medical practitioners absorbed as temporary doctors at COVID-19 ward, the Collector said tireless work of field staff and follow-up exercises carried out in the district helped contain the death rate to below 1.50 %.

As on date, 13,684 persons had tested positive in the district and 12,888 recovered and discharged from hospitals/treatment centres. Apart from organising fever camps, door-to-door monitoring of persons suffering from breathing problems helped in identifying patients in need of oxygen support and moving them to hospitals for treatment.

Further, field activities such as intensive contact tracing and effective containment measures resulted in containing the spread of the viral infection, he added.

Addressing the media, TMC hospital dean Maruthu Durai said normal functioning of the hospital was not affected during the pandemic. While 1,190 major surgeries were performed , 678 undergone minor surgery.