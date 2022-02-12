Death toll in jallikattuin Pudukottai district rises to 2

About 50 persons were injured in the event, held on Friday

The death toll in Friday’s jallikattu held at Thirunallur village in Pudukottai district has risen to two, with the death of a person at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital late on Friday night.

While V. Pandi Murugan (20), a bull owner of Keezhapatti near Inamkulathur in Tiruchi district was gored to death by a bull during the event, P. Mani (45) of Thimmayampatti village near Ilupur, who had sustained injuries on his stomach on being gored by a bull, died at the hospital. Mani is said to have accompanied a bull owner to the event.

Both incidents occurred near the collection point, said sources. The Ilupur police have registered separatecases in this connection.

Over 700 bulls were released at the jallikattu and 300 tamers participated.About 50 person were injured in the event.

