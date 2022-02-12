Death toll in jallikattu in Pudukottai rises to 2

About 50 people were injured in the event held on Friday

The death toll in Friday’s jallikattu held at Thirunallur village in Pudukottai district has risen to two.

V. Pandi Murugan, 20, a bull owner of Keezhapatti near Inamkulathur in Tiruchi district was gored to death by a bull during the event, while P. Mani, 45, of Thimmayampatti village near Ilupur sustained injuries on his stomach. Mani is said to have accompanied a bull owner to the event. He died in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Tiruchi on Friday night.

Both incidents occurred near the collection point, said sources.

Ilupur police registered separate cases.

Over 700 bulls and 300 tamers participated in the jallikattu and about 50 people were injured at the event.