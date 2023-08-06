Death toll in blast in private fireworks unit rises to three

August 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The death toll in the recent blast in a private fireworks unit at Poongudi village in the district has risen to three with one more person succumbing to injury.

Police gave the name of the victim as P. Suresh, 35. He succumbed to injury in the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital in the early hours on Sunday.

Five persons were injured in the blast that took place on July 30 evening. The injured were admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. While one of them succumbed on the night of August 3, another person succumbed in the early hours on August 4. Two more, including the unit owner Vairmani, are undergoing treatment, said police sources.

Meanwhile, an official release said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday directed that solatium of ₹ 3 lakh each be provided to the family members of the three persons who died in the blast. He also ordered that ₹ 2 lakh each be paid to the injured undergoing treatment at the hospital. The amount has been given under the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

