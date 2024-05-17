ADVERTISEMENT

Death of two minors: Panthanallur police book owner of motorcycle

Published - May 17, 2024 06:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Panthanallur Police pursuing the road accident case in which two juveniles were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle in their domain on May 12 night, has invoked the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act to bring the owner of the motorcycle to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, around 11.30 p.m. on May 12, three juveniles from Mayiladuthurai reportedly were riding a motorcycle and while crossing the Kattuveli area they fell and suffered grievous injuries. While two of them died on the spot, another one is undergoing treatment at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur.

On investigation, the Panthanallur police found that the juveniles hailed from Mayiladuthurai and were allowed to ride the motorcycle by the owner of the vehicle, Gomathi of Mayiladuthurai and her son, Vignesh, who uses the vehicle.

Apart from booking a road accident case under the charge of rash and negligent driving, the Panthanallur Police have invoked Section 180 of the MV Act against Gomathi and Vignesh. The section envisages imprisonment for a term which may extend up to three months or with a fine or with both on the owner of the vehicle and or the person in-charge of the vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US