GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Death of two minors: Panthanallur police book owner of motorcycle

Published - May 17, 2024 06:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Panthanallur Police pursuing the road accident case in which two juveniles were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle in their domain on May 12 night, has invoked the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act to bring the owner of the motorcycle to book.

According to the police, around 11.30 p.m. on May 12, three juveniles from Mayiladuthurai reportedly were riding a motorcycle and while crossing the Kattuveli area they fell and suffered grievous injuries. While two of them died on the spot, another one is undergoing treatment at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur.

On investigation, the Panthanallur police found that the juveniles hailed from Mayiladuthurai and were allowed to ride the motorcycle by the owner of the vehicle, Gomathi of Mayiladuthurai and her son, Vignesh, who uses the vehicle.

Apart from booking a road accident case under the charge of rash and negligent driving, the Panthanallur Police have invoked Section 180 of the MV Act against Gomathi and Vignesh. The section envisages imprisonment for a term which may extend up to three months or with a fine or with both on the owner of the vehicle and or the person in-charge of the vehicle.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.