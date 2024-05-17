Death of two minors: Panthanallur police book owner of motorcycle

The Panthanallur Police pursuing the road accident case in which two juveniles were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle in their domain on May 12 night, has invoked the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act to bring the owner of the motorcycle to book.

According to the police, around 11.30 p.m. on May 12, three juveniles from Mayiladuthurai reportedly were riding a motorcycle and while crossing the Kattuveli area they fell and suffered grievous injuries. While two of them died on the spot, another one is undergoing treatment at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur.

On investigation, the Panthanallur police found that the juveniles hailed from Mayiladuthurai and were allowed to ride the motorcycle by the owner of the vehicle, Gomathi of Mayiladuthurai and her son, Vignesh, who uses the vehicle.

Apart from booking a road accident case under the charge of rash and negligent driving, the Panthanallur Police have invoked Section 180 of the MV Act against Gomathi and Vignesh. The section envisages imprisonment for a term which may extend up to three months or with a fine or with both on the owner of the vehicle and or the person in-charge of the vehicle.