Death of two men in Tiruchi after drinking from Tasmac; viscera report finds no traces of poisonous substances

June 18, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday ruled out the presence of any poisonous substances in the blood and viscera samples of two men who died a few hours after consuming liquor purchased from a Tasmac outlet in Thachankurichi near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district.

Two daily wage labourers – N. Sivakumar, 45, and V. Muniyandi, 58 – both natives of Thachankurichi, died on Saturday morning, a few hours after consuming liquor purchased from the Tasmac outlet. Muniyandi complained of severe diarrhoea on Friday evening, was hospitalised for a brief period, and died on Saturday morning, while Sivakumar was found dead at his house.

After the postmortem examinations at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi, the bodies were handed over to their relatives on Saturday. Two separate cases under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were registered at Siruganur police station.

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police, Sujit Kumar told The Hindu that the blood and viscera samples of both the deceased were sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory for examination. The report received by the police on Sunday revealed that there were no traces of Methanol or Cyanide in the samples of the deceased.

Since there were no traces of any poisonous substances, the possibility of adulteration in liquor was ruled out, said Mr. Sujit Kumar adding that both of them were found to be habitual drinkers and died of consumption of liquor in excess quantities.