Death of man after being picked up by police for inquiry triggers protest

September 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The death of a 53-year-old man on Wednesday after being picked by a policeman of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing in Thanjavur district to question him in connection with alleged possession of liquor bottles triggered protests by his family members who claimed that the death occurred due assault by the policeman.

The incident occurred at Pazhanjur near Pattukottai where policeman Gunaseelan monitoring the sale of liquor on the eve of dry day announced in view of Milad-un-Nabi on Thursday.

Police sources said Gunaseelan noticed Veeraiyan of Thamarankottai village allegedly in the possession with a few liquor bottles in that area apparently for sale on Wednesday afternoon. The policeman picked up Veeraiyan to the PEW office for inquiry. As he was proceeding in the motorcycle, Veeraiyan reportedly complained of chest pain following which the policeman called up the former’s son over phone and intimated to him. Veeraiyan was handed over to his son.

The family members of Veeraiyan took him to a private hospital at Pattukottai initially from where they shifted him to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. He died later. The death of Veeraiyan shocked his family members who protested at Pattukottai bus stand alleging that he had died after being assaulted by the policeman.

Police and revenue officials held talks with the Veeraiyan’s family members who demanded action against Gunaseelan besides seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation and a government job for one of the family members. The Adhiramapattinam police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the sources added.