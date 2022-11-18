Death of four workers: Corporation orders demolition of house under construction

November 18, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Karur Corporation has issued notice ordering demolition of a house under construction, where four workers were killed when they entered a septic tank to remove wooden planks and poles used to support the concrete structure, at Sukkaliyur on November 15. The building was allegedly being built without permission from the Corporation.

The workers were asphyxiated after entering the tank which remained fully closed for long. The bodies of three workers were brought out from the tank on Tuesday. However, the body of another construction worker, reported missing, was found inside the tank on Thursday.

On Friday, Collector T. Prabhushankar called on the families of the victims and handed over relief sanctioned by the government. The families of two of the workers belonging to Adi Dravida community were given ₹6 lakh each through the Department of Adi Dravida Welfare. The other two families were given ₹5 lakh each from the Construction Workers Welfare Board. The families were sanctioned other eligible benefits such as monthly assistance or pension.

Meanwhile, the Karur Corporation has issued notice to the owner of the property asking him to immediately stop construction and demolish the structure within 15 days as it was an unauthorised construction. The property owner had demolished an old building and constructing the house anew, as per the notice.

