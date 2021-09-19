Death of doctor: decision to use old railway gate path taken at peace meeting

Pudukottai

19 September 2021 19:16 IST

Consequent to public outcry following the freak accident near Thudaiyur in the district in which a government doctor drowned after the car she drove got stuck in a pool of stagnant rainwater in an underpass beneath the railway track, a decision was taken to use the old railway gate path as a temporary alternative at a peace meeting convened in the office of the Tahsildar at Kulathur.

Doctor S. Sathya (32) who was serving in the Government Hospital at Hosur in Krishnagiri district was driving the car to Thudaiyur when she drowned after the vehicle got stuck in the flooded underpass beneath the railway track. Her mother-in-law Jayam was rescued and admitted to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. The incident triggered protests by the public.

Advertising

Advertising

The peace meeting had the participation of officials from the revenue department, railways and police personnel besides Thudaiyur panchayat president and general public. During the course of the meeting presided over by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Illupur, demands were raised by the general public for closure of the underpass immediately and opening of the railway gate path that was used earlier. Heeding to the public demand, the officials decided to close the underpass.

At the end of the nearly three-hour long peace meeting, a decision was take for utilising the railway gate path temporarily for public movement until a permanent alternative path was created. It was also decided to deploy gatekeepers at the railway gate and close the underpass. It was also decided to recommend to the State government and the railway administration that due compensation within the stipulated rules should be given to the family of the deceased government doctor. The sources said the decisions taken at the meeting and signed by officials and a section of the public who had taken part has been forwarded to the higher ups.

Officials and police sources said the railway gate path was opened on Saturday for public movement as decided at the peace meeting. The railway gate falls in the Tiruchi - Pudukottai broad gauge section between Keeranur and Vellanur railway stations in Pudukottai district. Sources said the work of pumping out the rainwater which was nearly 10 feet in the underpass following heavy rains on Friday evening was taken up. Police have posted pickets at the spot as a precautionary measure to avert any fresh problems.