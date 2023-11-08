HamberMenu
Death of Dalit boy in Pudukottai | National Commission for Scheduled Castes conducts inquiry

The deceased boy was a class XI student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Keeranur. Udayalipatti police which had initially registered a case of suspicious death subsequently altered it under the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

November 08, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman handing over a cheque for ₹6 lakh to the father of the Dalit boy at Koppampatti village in Pudukottai district on November 7, 2023

The Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman handing over a cheque for ₹6 lakh to the father of the Dalit boy at Koppampatti village in Pudukottai district on November 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, conducted inquiry over the death of a 16-year-old Scheduled Caste boy at Koppampatti village in Pudukottai district on November 3. The boy ended his life after being allegedly assaulted by students belonging to an intermediate caste for having spoken to a girl of their community.

Mr. Ravivarman held a discussion with district administration officials at Pudukottai regarding the departmental action taken in connection with the death of the minor boy, V. Vishnukumar. 

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey, District Revenue Officer M. Selvi, District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer K. Sridhar, Chief Educational Officer M. Manjula and revenue officials attended the meeting.

An official press release issued on Wednesday said Mr. Ravivarman went to Koppampatti village on Tuesday and conducted inquiries there and handed over a cheque for ₹6 lakh given under the Victim Relief Fund to the boy’s father, Veeramuthu.

Vishnukumar was a class XI student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Keeranur. The Udayalipatti police which had initially registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure subsequently altered it under the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and launched investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) 

