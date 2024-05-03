Deadline extended to register childrens’ names in birth certificates

May 03, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation on Friday said that the deadline for citizens to include the name of children in birth certificates has been extended till the end of this year.

The government made it mandatory, in 1969, to include the name of the child on the birth certificate. There is no penalty if the process is completed within a year of birth. Parents or guardians of the child may approach the respective registrars of births and deaths and give an undertaking in writing.

Further delays are condoned, and the name of the child can be included in the certificate, in the next 15 years, by paying a penalty of ₹200. One cannot apply for the facility after 15 years. The facility has been made available for children born on or after January 1, 2000.

The deadline has been extended till December 31, 2024. People can visit the municipal office or the office concerned before the deadline to complete the work, the press release said.

