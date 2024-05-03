GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Deadline extended to register childrens’ names in birth certificates

May 03, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Corporation on Friday said that the deadline for citizens to include the name of children in birth certificates has been extended till the end of this year.

The government made it mandatory, in 1969, to include the name of the child on the birth certificate. There is no penalty if the process is completed within a year of birth. Parents or guardians of the child may approach the respective registrars of births and deaths and give an undertaking in writing.

Further delays are condoned, and the name of the child can be included in the certificate, in the next 15 years, by paying a penalty of ₹200. One cannot apply for the facility after 15 years. The facility has been made available for children born on or after January 1, 2000.

The deadline has been extended till December 31, 2024. People can visit the municipal office or the office concerned before the deadline to complete the work, the press release said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.