Dead man ‘in’; living son goes ‘missing’

The second phase of local body elections in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts passed off peacefully barring a few complaints of missing names in voters’ list.

Polling started off on a sedate note in Thanjavur district and during the first two hours only 7.29% of votes had been polled. However, polling booths witnessed a steady stream of voters as the day progressed. By 3 p.m., nearly 60% of votes were polled.

There were a few complaints from voters in the district as the polling went on. Marimuthu, 50, of K.Vallundampattu near Thanjavur was turned away by polling officials at a booth in Vengaroyankudikadu on the grounds that his name was not on the voter list. When he insisted on verifying the list, they confirmed that his name was not in the list, but that of his father, Veeraiyan, existed. Marimuthu claimed that his father died four years ago and he had applied for deletion.

Govindaraj, 50, and his wife, Soundarya, 45, of Rahman Nagar in Nanjikottai Panchayat were asked to exercise their franchise in different polling booths.

According to Govindaraj, he and his wife use to cast their votes in the booth at Mariyal in Nanjikottai Panchayat till last election. But this time, the officials directed his wife to go to another booth set up in a different area.

Parking of vehicles near a polling booth on Thanjai-Nagai bypass road led to traffic bottleneck in the area on Monday morning. Subsequently, mobile police team arrived at the spot and cleared the road for traffic.

Re-polling at booth number 203 in Semmangudi panchayat in Thiruvidaimaruthur Panchayat Union for electing the village panchayat ward members for ward number 8 and 9, held on Monday passed off peacefully.

Tiruvarur

Tiruvarur district witnessed brisk polling right from the beginning with 14.44% of votes being polled in the first two hours. The polling percentage crossed 68% by 3 p.m.

An independent candidate, M. Sasikala, contesting for the post of president of Adambar village panchayat in Kudavasal Panchayat Union, could not find her name in the voter list.

Officials initiated an inquiry into the issue since she had submitted the copy of part 3 of the voter list of the village panchayat containing her name while presenting her nomination papers which were accepted.