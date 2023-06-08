ADVERTISEMENT

De-addiction centre owner and staff held after inmate dies 

June 08, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including the owner of a private de-addiction centre at Vedaranyam in the district, were arrested on Wednesday after an inmate was allegedly beaten to death.

According to sources, V. Murugesan (49) of Karaiyankadu in Tiruvarur district, along with three other inmates of the centre, attempted to escape allegedly due to ill-treatment. They were caught by the supervisors, who allegedly bound them to pillars and assaulted them.

Murugesan, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to the Vedaranyam General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A police team led by Nagapattinam Superintendent Of Police Harsh Singh inspected the centre and interrogated the inmates about their well-being and the incident.

Acting on the complaint filed by Murugesan’s wife, M. Tamilselvi, the police arrested the owner P. Manikandan (38), manager P. Velmurugan (36), and supervisors S. Deepak Kumar (31) and R. Sham Sunder (35) of the centre. A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Police Station under IPC 294 (b), 342, 324, 506 (ii), and 302 against them, and further investigations are under way.

The three other inmates who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the remaining 26 inmates of the centre were sent to government hospitals for care by the district officials, police sources said.

