De-Addiction Centre established on Pudukottai District Jail campus

September 17, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tamil Nadu Prison Department has established a De-Addiction Centre in the District Jail campus at Pudukottai under the “Seerthirutha Siragugal’ scheme. 

The centre would provide treatment and counselling to those inmates who were found with withdrawal symptoms while being lodged in the District Jail in order to help them come out of their addiction to narcotic substances. 

The centre is equipped with 10 beds and would function with a team consisting of a doctor, nurse, male nursing assistants and counsellors. The centre was inaugurated recently by the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Tiruchi Range K. Jayabharathi in the presence of the Superintendent, District Jail, Pudukottai Krishnakumar, a press release said.

