May 11, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Directorate of Census Operations (DCO) Tamil Nadu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Thursday to establish a workstation to promote research on census data.

According to a NITT press release, a ‘census data workstation’ would be established at NIT-T under MoU to provide a secure digital database for researchers to analyse information gathered during population enumeration operations.

The workstation is designed to support research that would identify the strengths and weaknesses of microdata and help improve the methodology of data collection during census enumeration. The facility will be fully equipped with the latest software, including Windows Server OS, and statistical software such as SPSS and STATA. This will ensure that researchers have access to the tools they need to conduct rigorous analyses of the microdata from Census 2001, Census 2011, and beyond.

The MoU was signed by DCO director Sajjansingh R. Chavan and deputy director V. K. Subha with NIT-T director G. Aghila, in the presence of V. Sankaranarayanan, dean (research and consultancy), N. Sivakumaran, head, Department of Computer Support Group, R. Anand, associate dean (Research & Consultancy-Industry and Outreach) and Faizal Ahamed, nodal officer of the Census Data Workstation.

The Census Data Workstation would be a valuable resource for researchers looking to gain insights into demographic trends and patterns, as well as for those interested in improving the methods used to collect and analyse microdata.

The Office of the Registrar General of India has set up workstations in different universities/institutes to make anonymized census microdata available to qualified researchers for in-depth study. Having access to authenticated demographic data can provide evidence-based insights into the social and economic characteristics of the population, which can aid policymakers in formulating effective policies and programmes. The NIT-Tiruchi is the first among the 31 centrally-funded NITs to facilitate collaborative research on census data , the release added.