DCB launches probe into submission of fake stamp papers

05 November 2020 19:24 IST

The District Crime Branch has launched an investigation into forgery relating to submission of bogus stamp papers in the Pudukottai Court in respect of various cases.

The stamp papers submitted were found to be colour facsimile copies instead of original one during an internal audit conducted by court staff. The bogus papers were submitted during the period 2014 -16 in respect of 75 cases, said police sources.

A complaint was filed by the Chief Administrative Officer Paulraj of Pudukottai Court to the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday. The forgery committed through submission of fake stamp papers was to tune of ₹27.66 lakh, said the sources. The District Crime Branch has registered a case under various IPC sections including 465 (forgery) 467 (forgery of valuable security) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating). Further investigation was on in the case.