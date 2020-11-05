DCB launches probe into submission of fake stamp papers

The District Crime Branch has launched an investigation into forgery relating to submission of bogus stamp papers in the Pudukottai Court in respect of various cases.
The stamp papers submitted were found to be colour facsimile copies instead of original one during an internal audit conducted by court staff. The bogus papers were submitted during the period 2014 -16 in respect of 75 cases, said police sources.
A complaint was filed by the Chief Administrative Officer Paulraj of Pudukottai Court to the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday. The forgery committed through submission of fake stamp papers was to tune of ₹27.66 lakh, said the sources. The District Crime Branch has registered a case under various IPC sections including 465 (forgery) 467 (forgery of valuable security) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating). Further investigation was on in the case.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath