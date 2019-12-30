DCB investigating deposit of counterfeit currencies

The District Crime Branch has registered a counterfeit currency deposit case involving three bank accounts in Thanjavur.

In a complaint lodged with DCB on Saturday, Assistant General Manager, RBI, Chennai, Senathipathi said the currency chest in Chennai noticed the presence of more than 30 fake notes in ₹500 and ₹100 denominations in cash forwarded from two nationalised banks in Kumbakonam and one in Thanjavur.

Subsequently, DCB started investigation of the case by scanning video footage of CCTV cameras and deposit slips presented by bank customers on the dates on which the transactions were suspected to have been made.